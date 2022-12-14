Home Cities Delhi

MP Sandeep Pathak, who led AAP in Guj polls, appointed party’s national general secy 

In a tweet from its official Twitter handle, the party said, “The party hereby appoints Dr Sandeep Pathak as the Rashtriya Sangathan Mahamantri (National General Secretary Organisation).

Sandeep Pathak. (Photo | Twitter, Sandeep Pathak )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after becoming a national party, the AAP on Tuesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak as its National General Secretary (Organisation). The party has also appointed Pathak to its PAC as a permanent invitee.

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “I congratulate Dr Sandeep Pathak and wish him good luck for his new responsibility. We have to build AAP sangthan in every nook and corner of the country.” 

He added, “This is a very big responsibility. The people who take forward the politics of a political party are its workers and volunteers. Right now you can go to any state we have or have not fought an election yet, but you will find lots of supporters who believe in the politics that Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are trying to propagate.”

Pathak thanked the party for their trust in him and said, “The party has given me a huge responsibility, I assure everyone that I will put in my best to live up to the expectations. We aim to reach every citizen in every village, every mohalla with the positive politics of CM Kejriwal,” he said.

Pathak played an important role in the victory of AAP in the Punjab elections in March 2022. He was later sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party from the state of Punjab. He was also the election in charge in Gujarat, where he played an important role and the party went on to win nearly 13 percent vote share in the state. The AAP is already a recognized state party in Delhi, Goa, and Punjab.

