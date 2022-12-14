Special Cell of Delhi Police nab Tillu Tajpuriya’s gang in cafe firing case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a member of Tillu Tajpuriya’s gang who was wanted in a case of firing at a cafe in the Shahbad Dairy area, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Chandan Singh alias Pintu, who is marked as a “bad character”, was previously involved in more than 27 cases of theft, robbery, attempt to murder, murder, and Arms Act in Delhi.

In 2015, Chandan went to jail in a case of firing where he came in contact with infamous gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuria and joined his gang. A pistol and eight live rounds were recovered from Chandan Singh alias Pintu’s possession, the official said.

In 2016, he along with Tillu Tajpuria and other associates murdered a man in Murthal, Sonipat (Haryana) for which he had been given life imprisonment and was presently out on Court bail. Sharing details of the firing incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said on August 18, three boys arrived at the café and demanded liquor from the employees and owner of the café.

On refusal, one of the men accused Chandan, fired in the air to terrorize the owner and the employees of the café. The other two boys were caught by the owner and his employees, but Chandan Singh managed to escape. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and an investigation was initiated.

“On December 10, information was received that Chandan Singh, who is a member of the infamous Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuria Gang, is roaming in the area of Rohini along with his associates to attack the

rival Gogi Gang members,” the DCP said.

A raiding team was constituted, which intercepted the accused people’s car near a government school at Rohini Sector-11 and Chandan was apprehended. During sustained interrogation, Chandan confessed to his involvement in several heinous cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and robbery. Further investigation is in progress, the official added.

‘Chandan Singh killed a man in Murthal’

Chandan Singh alias Pintu, who is marked as a “bad character”, along with Tillu Tajpuria and other associates had murdered a man in Murthal, Sonipat (Haryana). He had been given life imprisonment and was presently out on Court bail. In 2015, Chandan went to jail in a case of firing where he came in contact with gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuria and joined his gang.

