Home Cities Delhi

Uddhav moves Delhi HC over EC freeze on party’s name, symbol

On October 8, the ECI had directed both Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to restrain from using the same name or symbol till the official recognition is finally decided. 

Published: 14th December 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Uddhav-Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  EX-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray approached the division bench of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday challenging earlier order rejecting his plea against the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s decision to freeze Shiv Sena’s symbol (bow and arrow).  

Single-judge Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed Thackeray’s petition on November 15, holding that there was no interdiction by the Supreme Court regarding the procedure to be conducted by the ECI. On October 8, the ECI directed both Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to restrain from using the same name or symbol till the official recognition is finally decided. They were allotted different symbols for the recent Andheri East bypoll.

Thackeray has appealed that ECI has assumed that there are two factions of the Shiv Sena party while passing the freezing order. Moreover, he has claimed that it cannot be said that there are two factions in the party as he remains “rightfully elected President”, which was admitted even by Shinde.

“The observation of the Ld. Single Judge that both the appellant and respondent No. 2 claim to be president of the original Shiv Sena is factually incorrect, as respondent No. 2 in his petition filed before respondent No. 1 himself states that the appellant is, and continues to be the Shivsena Pramukh (President/Pramukh) of the Shiv Sena,” the appeal stated.

‘Uddhav still Sena prez’
Thackeray has appealed that ECI has assumed that there are two factions of the Shiv Sena party while passing the freezing order. Moreover, he has claimed that it cannot be said that there are two factions in the party as he remains “rightfully elected President”, which was admitted even by Shinde

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Delhi High Court Election Commission of India
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp