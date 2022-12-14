Home Cities Delhi

Women officers at helm of sub-registrar offices in Delhi city

Six women SRs are already working in the department taking the figure to 22, which is the total strength of SRs in the revenue department.

Published: 14th December 2022

Newly-appointed Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar (Photo| AIR Twitter)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The sub-registrar wing of the Delhi government’s Department of Revenue will be led by all women officers. Delhi Chief secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday appointed 16 women officers to the post of sub-registrar (SR) in the department. 

Six women SRs are already working in the department taking the figure to 22, which is the total strength of SRs in the revenue department. “In a historic first, all 22 Sub-Registrars in Delhi will be women officers. The aim was to empower women by placing them at commanding positions,” a senior official said. 

In the department, the SRs are responsible for land registry (sale, purchase and lease), registration of properties, sale deeds, issuing share certificates, marriage registrations, issuing of caste certificates, income certificates, verification of documents and other services that have a direct bearing on the common people.  

According to officials, many SRs were suspended by the L-G after they were found involved in cases of corruption and harassing people. Officials expect that with women officers at the helm, corruption, red-tapism and harassment of people would be mitigated.  

“The SR offices are at the cutting edge of the government’s interface with the common people. This decision of placing women officers there would ensure better public dealing,” officials added.

