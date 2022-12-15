Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Panel to visit other cities for garbage management 

The government on Wednesday said that a plan will be given to the MCD to make Delhi garbage free by visiting clean cities of the country. 

Published: 15th December 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Cleanliness, cleanliness survey

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said that a plan will be given to the MCD to make Delhi garbage free by visiting clean cities of the country. These cities will be where successful models have been tried and implemented. The government said that Delhi Vidhan Sabha’s committee will visit the country’s cleanest cities soon. It will undertake on-ground studies and meet local officials to understand garbage management.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, who chaired the committee, said, “The aim is to learn the best practices and to implement them to improve sanitation in the city. They will go on field visits to study solid waste management, segregation and sanitation models of various cities.

A report will be prepared to enlist best practices that can be adopted by the civic agency.” The aim of the committee is to improve sanitation, solid waste management and to clear out the landfills that exist in the national capital. 

