Ex-PFI chief is fine, getting treatment: NIA to HC  

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that former Popular Front of India (PFI) chief E Abubacker, who was arrested by the probe agency, is completely fine and is undergoing treatment. The Central Agency’s submission was in response to Abubacker’s interim bail plea challenging the Special Judges order dated November 14 which refused the banned outfit’s former leader on medical grounds.

Earlier, Abubacker’s counsel had contended that he is around 70 years old and suffers from a variety of serious and rare medical conditions, including a rare form of cancer known as “Gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma” (Ca GE Junction), as well as Parkinson’s Disease, hypertension, diabetes, loss of vision, and nervous system disorders.

Advocate Aditya Pujari appearing for Abubacker sought some time for obtaining instructions on the status report submitted by NIA. Taking note of the submissions, a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh listed the matter for further hearing on December 19.

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that former Popular Front of India (PFI) chief E Abubacker, who was arrested by the probe agency, is completely fine and is undergoing treatment. The Central Agency’s submission was in response to Abubacker’s interim bail plea challenging the Special Judges order dated November 14 which refused the banned outfit’s former leader on medical grounds. Earlier, Abubacker’s counsel had contended that he is around 70 years old and suffers from a variety of serious and rare medical conditions, including a rare form of cancer known as “Gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma” (Ca GE Junction), as well as Parkinson’s Disease, hypertension, diabetes, loss of vision, and nervous system disorders. Advocate Aditya Pujari appearing for Abubacker sought some time for obtaining instructions on the status report submitted by NIA. Taking note of the submissions, a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh listed the matter for further hearing on December 19.