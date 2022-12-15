Home Cities Delhi

Indian mission in Kabul open, no consular services yet

Though diplomatic staff had been pulled out after the Taliban government took charge of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Indian embassy retained local staff.

Published: 15th December 2022 09:00 AM

India flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian embassy in Kabul has started functioning, but without consular services, even though New Delhi has not yet officially recognised the Taliban government. “Diplomatic staff is present in the embassy,’’ say sources.

Though diplomatic staff had been pulled out after the Taliban government took charge of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Indian embassy retained local staff. “They helped in distributing humanitarian aid. In June, a technical team, including diplomats, was sent to Indian embassy in Kabul to assist in extending aid,” sources added.

A delegation, led by MEA joint secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran) JP Singh, also visited Afghanistan in June to oversee development projects being aided by India. He also met senior Taliban leaders.
As per local reports, India has shown interest in resuming work on over 20 development projects in Afghanistan.

Reports also say Indian charge d’affairs Bharat Kumar recently met Afghanistan urban development minister Hamdullah Nomani for restarting work. Many Afghan students are waiting to resume their studies in India. “There is no timeline fixed for resumption of consular services,’’ said sources.

