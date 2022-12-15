Home Cities Delhi

Madrassa teacher booked for sodomizing 12-year-old boy multiple times in Delhi

The victim boy alleged that his teacher Md Irfan after every 2-3 days used to come to his room around midnight and then take him to his room.

Published: 15th December 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomized by a Madrassa teacher multiple times in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the accused Ulema (Madrassa teacher), identified as Md Isran (24), a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is still at large and efforts are on to nab him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told The New Indian Express that the victim boy was studying at a Madrassa in the Sarai Rohilla area of the city since August 2021. "He sodomized the victim boy multiple times after making him unconscious," Kalsi said.

Subsequently, based on the complaint of the child, the police registered an FIR under section 377 (Unnatural offences) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) read with section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act.

According to the FIR of the incident, accessed by The New Indian Express, the victim boy alleged that his teacher Md Irfan after every 2-3 days used to come to his room around midnight and then take him to his room. "He used to make me unconscious, undress me and then do wrong things with me," the FIR read.

The boy further said every time the next day he used to feel excruciating pain. "He used to threaten me not to reveal anything to anyone," the victim boy stated.

As per the FIR, the boy was sodomized again on December 7 and 8 and after that, he went to his home. Sensing that their boy looked depressed and quiet, the parents asked their son about the matter to which the boy revealed all the horrific details.

DCP Kalsi said they have formed multiple teams to nab the accused who is currently absconding.

