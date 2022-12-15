Home Cities Delhi

Tedious process may delay Delhi mayor’s election

MCD officials said that the procedure for the mayoral election started this week but tedious formalities will delay the election.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a public meeting ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though AAP has scored a thumping victory in the civic polls with a mandate of 134 seats which is eight more than the number required to form a majority, the party may have to wait for more than a month before it makes its mayor in the house.

MCD officials said that the procedure for the mayoral election started this week but tedious formalities will delay the election. “With the municipal secretary writing to the MCD commissioner to decide the time, date and venue for the mayoral election, the process has formally begun but many other formalities are yet to be completed,” an official said.

The next step is MCD commissioner forwarding the request of the MCD secretary to L-G seeking permission to hold the mayoral election. While the permission is granted, the municipal secretary will communicate with all 250 newly-elected councillors, informing them about the mayoral poll demanding a few documents.

“For this, the official has written a letter to the SEC and sought his approval for the correspondence with the councillors. He asked for the details of the councillors’ names, addresses, telephone numbers, ward and the political party they are affiliated with,” he added.

“After all this process is done and the permission to hold the election is granted, the MCD will again ask the L-G to approve the person nominated for the administration of oath to the to-be-elected mayor,” the official said.

"We assume all such formalities to be concluded only after a month", he added. This civic poll, AAP displaced BJP from its 15-year-long regime in the MCD. 

