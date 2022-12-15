Transgenders to have dedicated toilets: Delhi Government

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transgenders will soon have dedicated toilets in the city as the government is planning to construct separate blocks for them. Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand told TNIE that the initiative will improve the quality of life of transgenders as the government is determined to facilitate this section in society.

“We are working to form a policy under which the existing and under construction public toilets will have a third block, which will be dedicated for the transgenders and disabled people,” he said. The Social Welfare Department of the government said that there are 505 public toilets in the different parts of the national capital which will soon have a separate block each for transgenders.

“Currently there are nine toilets, one at the department of trade and taxes, four at Revenue Department, two at Kala Niketan Senior Bal Vidyala, and Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, which have separate toilets for them,” he said. “As many as 56 transgender lavatories are under construction, which will soon be open for the third gender. We will build more than 2,000 toilets with these facilities. In the coming years, the government will ensure that almost all the public toilets will have these facilities so that the people of the third gender won’t feel uncomfortable while using the services,” the officials said.

“We will also make the construction of a third block in the public toilets mandatory in the city. The framing of policy is almost complete and will soon be implemented,” he said. Reacting to the development, a transgender said that this was a necessary step for the community as it was not fair that toilets were made only for the two genders. “Usually no one objects when we use ladies' toilets but if we get a separate block, it will be a great recognition for us. There is a need for these toilets as we are also a part of society and people should acknowledge this fact,” he said.

