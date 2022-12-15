Home Cities Delhi

Transgenders to have dedicated toilets: Delhi Government

Social Welfare Department of the government, said that there are 505 public toilets in the different parts of the national capital which will soon have a separate block each for transgenders.

Published: 15th December 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

transgender

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transgenders will soon have dedicated toilets in the city as the government is planning to construct separate blocks for them. Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand told TNIE that the initiative will improve the quality of life of transgenders as the government is determined to facilitate this section in society. 

“We are working to form a policy under which the existing and under construction public toilets will have a third block, which will be dedicated for the transgenders and disabled people,” he said. The Social Welfare Department of the government said that there are 505 public toilets in the different parts of the national capital which will soon have a separate block each for transgenders.

“Currently there are nine toilets, one at the department of trade and taxes, four at Revenue Department, two at Kala Niketan Senior Bal Vidyala, and Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, which have separate toilets for them,” he said. “As many as 56 transgender lavatories are under construction, which will soon be open for the third gender. We will build more than 2,000 toilets with these facilities. In the coming years, the government will ensure that almost all the public toilets will have these facilities so that the people of the third gender won’t feel uncomfortable while using the services,” the officials said.

“We will also make the construction of a third block in the public toilets mandatory in the city. The framing of policy is almost complete and will soon be implemented,” he said. Reacting to the development, a transgender said that this was a necessary step for the community as it was not fair that toilets were made only for the two genders.  “Usually no one objects when we use ladies' toilets but if we get a separate block, it will be a great recognition for us. There is a need for these toilets as we are also a part of society and people should acknowledge this fact,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transgenders Transgenders toilets
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp