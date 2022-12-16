Home Cities Delhi

Delhi madrasa teacher sodomises minor, nabbed from Uttar Pradesh 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told this newspaper that the victim was studying at a madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla area of the city since August  2021.

Published: 16th December 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Md Irfan

Md Irfan, the accused who sexually assualted a 12-year-old boy | Express

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 24-year-old madrasa teacher was arrested for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old boy in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, the accused teacher, identified as Md Irfan (24), a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from his native place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told this newspaper that the victim was studying at a madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla area of the city since August  2021. “The accused sodomised the victim boy multiple times after making him unconscious,” Kalsi said.

Subsequently, based on the complaint of the child, the police registered an FIR under section 377 (Unnatural Offences) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act.

According to the FIR, the victim alleged that his teacher Md Irfan after every 2-3 days used to come to his room around midnight and then take him to his room. “He used to make me unconscious, undress me and then do wrong things with me,” the FIR read. The boy said every time the next day he used to feel excruciating pain. 

“He used to threaten me not to reveal anything to anyone,” the victim said. As per the FIR, the boy was sodomised again on December 7 and 8 and after that, he went to his home. Sensing that their boy looked depressed, the parents asked their son about the matter to which the boy revealed all the horrific details. 

DCP Kalsi said after registration of the FIR, the accused was evading arrest and had fled away to his native place in UP. Multiple police teams were tracking his location and ultimately he was nabbed from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim studied at a madrasa in Sarai Rohilla

Deputy Chief Minister Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told this newspaper that the victim was studying at a madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla area of the city since August 2021.

According to the FIR, the victim alleged that his teacher Md Irfan after every 2-3 days used to come to his room around midnight and then take him to his room. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
madrasa teacher Delhi minor rape Md Irfan
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp