Delhi madrasa teacher sodomises minor, nabbed from Uttar Pradesh 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old madrasa teacher was arrested for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old boy in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, the accused teacher, identified as Md Irfan (24), a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from his native place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told this newspaper that the victim was studying at a madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla area of the city since August 2021. “The accused sodomised the victim boy multiple times after making him unconscious,” Kalsi said.

Subsequently, based on the complaint of the child, the police registered an FIR under section 377 (Unnatural Offences) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act.

According to the FIR, the victim alleged that his teacher Md Irfan after every 2-3 days used to come to his room around midnight and then take him to his room. “He used to make me unconscious, undress me and then do wrong things with me,” the FIR read. The boy said every time the next day he used to feel excruciating pain.

“He used to threaten me not to reveal anything to anyone,” the victim said. As per the FIR, the boy was sodomised again on December 7 and 8 and after that, he went to his home. Sensing that their boy looked depressed, the parents asked their son about the matter to which the boy revealed all the horrific details.

DCP Kalsi said after registration of the FIR, the accused was evading arrest and had fled away to his native place in UP. Multiple police teams were tracking his location and ultimately he was nabbed from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim studied at a madrasa in Sarai Rohilla

Deputy Chief Minister Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told this newspaper that the victim was studying at a madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla area of the city since August 2021.

According to the FIR, the victim alleged that his teacher Md Irfan after every 2-3 days used to come to his room around midnight and then take him to his room.

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old madrasa teacher was arrested for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old boy in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. According to the official, the accused teacher, identified as Md Irfan (24), a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from his native place. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told this newspaper that the victim was studying at a madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla area of the city since August 2021. “The accused sodomised the victim boy multiple times after making him unconscious,” Kalsi said. Subsequently, based on the complaint of the child, the police registered an FIR under section 377 (Unnatural Offences) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act. According to the FIR, the victim alleged that his teacher Md Irfan after every 2-3 days used to come to his room around midnight and then take him to his room. “He used to make me unconscious, undress me and then do wrong things with me,” the FIR read. The boy said every time the next day he used to feel excruciating pain. “He used to threaten me not to reveal anything to anyone,” the victim said. As per the FIR, the boy was sodomised again on December 7 and 8 and after that, he went to his home. Sensing that their boy looked depressed, the parents asked their son about the matter to which the boy revealed all the horrific details. DCP Kalsi said after registration of the FIR, the accused was evading arrest and had fled away to his native place in UP. Multiple police teams were tracking his location and ultimately he was nabbed from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The victim studied at a madrasa in Sarai Rohilla Deputy Chief Minister Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told this newspaper that the victim was studying at a madrasa in the Sarai Rohilla area of the city since August 2021. According to the FIR, the victim alleged that his teacher Md Irfan after every 2-3 days used to come to his room around midnight and then take him to his room.