First meeting of newly-elected MCD councillors to take place on January 6

The proposal to convene the meeting was moved by the Commissioner (MCD) on December 12, to the Urban Development Department, requesting L-G’s approval.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD councillors will take place on January 6, next year, sources said on Thursday. On December 7, AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of BJP in the municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

“L-G, VK Saxena, in the exercise of powers vested in him vide Section 73 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, has approved the proposal to convene the first meeting of the MCD on Friday, January 6, 2023,” a source said.

The proposal to convene the meeting was moved by the Commissioner (MCD) on December 12, to the Urban Development Department, requesting L-G’s approval. “Thereafter, the file approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also Minister (Urban Development) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was received in Raj Niwas on December 14 and the L-G accorded his approval on the same day itself,” they said.

As per sub-Section (1) of Section 35 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, “The Corporation shall at its first  meeting in each year, elect one of its members to the Chairperson to be known as the Mayor and another Member to be the Deputy Mayor of the Corporation.”  As per Section 77 of the said act, the presiding officer at the meeting for the election of the Mayor shall be a councillor who is not a candidate for such election and shall be nominated by the L-G.                          

