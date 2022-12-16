Home Cities Delhi

Killer landlord inspired by movies to get rid of body: Delhi cops

“He claimed that he saw in movies that if the body is not found, the murder cannot be proved in court,” sources said.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The accused landlord who allegedly strangled his tenant, chopped his body in three parts, and disposed it at different locations said that he wanted to completely get rid of the body in a bid to hide the crime.

“He claimed that he saw in movies that if the body is not found, the murder cannot be proved in court,” sources said. The landlord, Umesh Sharma, a resident of Radha Enclave, Ghaziabad was arrested along with another person Pravesh Kumar Sharma (42) for the murder of the former’s tenant Ankit Khokhar.

Khokhar, who was pursuing a PhD from BR Ambedkar University was the only surviving member of his family and he recently sold his parental property for Rs 1 crore. The landlord took a loan of Rs 40 lakh from him and then later decided not to return the money.  

In one of the plastic bags, he kept the victim’s head and in the other two bags, he packed the rest of the body parts. He disposed of the plastic bags at different locations. 

Friends alerted cops
The friends alerted the police, which helped them to arrest the accused. Even after killing Khokhar, the accused continued to use his mobile phone so that no one notices his absence. However, when he didn’t answer anyone’s call, the friends became registered a missing complaint.

