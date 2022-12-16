Lutyens’ Delhi revamp to be as per Central Vista theme: NDMC 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday said that ahead of the G20 summit, all the modification works in the Lutyens’ Delhi will be carried out based on the theme of the Central Vista.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that the council is gearing up for the summit in the area under its jurisdiction and the stones of the pathways will be matched with the colour that was used to build the Central Vista.

He informed that the agency is working in partnership with the public to carry out the beautification work. To ask for public suggestions, the civic body is likely to use all social platforms for giving a wide aspect of every project or planning for the G-20 Summit preparation.

“Both the carriageways of the two flyovers - Raja Ranjit Singh flyover and Safdarjung flyover - which are the main entrance point in the NDMC area from the MCD area will be illuminated by multi-colour lights,” he said. Chahal said that a total of 30 flags will be posted with 15 on each side of the Raja Ranjit Singh flyover along with lights. On the other hand, around 30 decorative poles along with multi-colour lights will be placed on each side of the Safdarjung flyover.

Apart from this, the council in partnership with the National Gallery in Modern Art (NGMA) will install modern and traditional art sculptures at their roundabouts and a total of 52 roundabouts and 41 roads fall under the jurisdiction of the municipal council, he said.

“While working on the re-development and beautification of the roads and roundabouts, the main focus of the council will be the illumination of lights, with one year of maintenance. Other than this, the work of horticulture, street furniture such as benches and repairing of roads will also take place.

The NDMC is making various projects to illuminate parks, gardens, pedestrian ways, flyovers, avenue roads, bazaar and markets with dynamic lights,” he informed. Under the Green NDMC mission, Chahal said that the roads and their roundabout will be improved by the landscaping of roads, placing one lakh potted plants at prominent places and floral boards.

