Mohalla clinics in Delhi have collapsed, says BJP president

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Thursday alleged that the entire system of mohalla clinics has collapsed as the doctors and other staff deployed there have yet not been paid after August. The party claimed that for the last two months, all tests have stopped in clinics and there is an acute shortage of medicines.

It further alleged that more than 70 of the city’s 520 mohalla clinics have been closed and the rest are on the verge of closure.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that now 450 tests will be done free of cost in mohalla clinics and government hospitals, whereas the truth is that the 212 tests, which are said to be free in mohalla clinics, have already been closed for the last two months. The reason is that the labs which were given contracts for the test all over the city have refused to do any test because of non-payment while the CM is lying that the tests are being done free of cost.”

Another Delhi BJP leader said that doctors and other staff working in mohalla clinics have not been paid salaries after the month of August. Not only the salary, but bills for the rest of the expenses made in the clinics were also not paid to these doctors.

He said that such a thing does not happen in any government department wherein the employee pays office expenses from his own pocket, but in mohalla clinics, the doctors spend Rs 2,000 for cleaning, Rs 700 for Wi-Fi, Rs 1,000 for drinking water, stationery, and other office expenses every month from their own pocket and the government pays them later.

The party leader said that on the one hand, the doctors are not being given their salary for a few months, and on the other hand, they are also incurring this expenditure, but their bills are pending for the last seven months.

In addition to it, the doctors also bought tabs worth Rs 15,000 from their own pocket and routers worth Rs 2,500 for Wi-Fi in these clinics, but the bills for those were also not paid. Currently, doctors are facing a severe financial crisis. They said that due to the non-availability of tests and medicines, patients are having arguments with doctors every day.

