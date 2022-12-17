Home Cities Delhi

BJP workers stage protest at Pak High Commission over Bilawal’s comment

They burned Bhutto’s effigy and demanded an apology for his ‘insensible’ remarks.

BJP leaders and supporters stage a protest near the Pakistan High Commission, in New Delhi on Friday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hundreds of Delhi BJP workers on Friday staged a protest at Pakistan High Commission against Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s statement towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

They burned Bhutto’s effigy and demanded an apology for his ‘insensible’ remarks. The protesters held flags and placards, some of which read: ‘Pakistan aukaat mein aao and maafi mango’ (Pakistan stay in your limits and apologise) and ‘Pakistan hosh mein aayo’ (Wake up Pakistan).

“By comparing PM Modi with terrorist Osama Bin Laden, Bhutto has not only insulted him but this is an insult to the people of the nation and they will never forgive the minister,” said working president, Virendra Sachdeva.

“Bhutto should have thought before making this statement that his maternal grandfather, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had too, apologised to India for the misdeeds of his country 50 years ago and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister will have to apologize to Modi and the people of the national capital,” Sachdeva said.

ALSO READ | 'New low even for you': India blasts Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for Modi attack

“The statement of Bhutto has come to the fore on December 16, exactly 52 years after the day when the Pakistani army surrendered to India and it seems that the leaders of Pakistan do not even take lessons from their history,” said the Delhi BJP president.

Lashing out at Bhutto for his personal remark against Modi, a senior party leader said, “Pakistan should be thrown out of the United Nations for attacking the Indian leader. They harbour terrorists.”

