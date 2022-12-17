Councillors have begun cleaning city, says Delhi Chief Minister

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid Delhi BJP’s statement that the Aam Aadmi party’s government cannot run MCD without the support of opposition councillors, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the newly-elected AAP municipal councillors are “cleaning every nook and corner of Delhi’’.

Kejriwal said that the party councillors have been ensuring that the cleanliness work is done. The Delhi CM also asserted that all councillors should get involved in sanitation activities.

In a tweet in Hindi, he also shared a post by AAP councillor Raminder Kaur, who had taken to Twitter to share an image of a spot in her ward, before and after its cleaning.

“For a few days, such pictures have been received from many areas. The newly elected councillors of ‘AAP’ are cleaning every nook and corner of Delhi along with the sanitation workers. These employees were earlier called bad. They are doing such a good job today. All councillors should get involved in cleaning their area like this (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

Raminder Kaur shared an image of her ward: before and after its cleaning | Express

In MCD, the elections sanitation and garbage crisis were the major issues on which the AAP sought people’s support. After winning the elections, the party had said that a plan will be given to the MCD to make Delhi garbage free by visiting various better clean cities of the country.

It has been said that these cities are the ones where successful models have been tried and implemented. Reports say that the committee on MCD will undertake on-ground studies in various cities and meet with local officials to understand the concept of garbage management.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, who is heading a Vidhan Sabha’s committee on MCD had recently tabled a plan for undertaking field visits to those cities where there has been commendable work in the areas of sanitation and waste management, segregation of waste, recycling of waste, successful implementation of solid waste management, etc.

He informed that the field visit team will also meet senior officials of the civic body of these cities and take lessons in waste management. The best practices in the field of waste management in these cities will be looked into and this committee shall analyse how they can be implemented here in the MCD.

Bhardwaj had further said that it is the beginning of a new phase in the MCD and with a new government now in charge of it, the aim of this committee of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha is to bring in the best practices from throughout the country to implement it in Delhi to improve sanitation within the city.

