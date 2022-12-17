Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC rejects Uddhav’s plea, says EC to go by procedure

“Therefore, the Election Commission of India is free to proceed with the adjudication of the dispute pending before it,” the order said.

Published: 17th December 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asserting its decision on the Shiv Sena symbol row, the Delhi High Court has refused to consider former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal, saying the Election Commission is free to proceed with the adjudication of the dispute pending before it.

Thackeray’s plea against EC’s decision to freeze Shiv Sena’s name and its ‘bow and arrow’ party symbol amid a tussle with the Eknath Shinde faction was initially dismissed by a single-bench judge and he was moving an appeal against it.

The HC bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that two preliminary issues which are sought to be raised by the Appellant (Thackeray) are pending before the Supreme Court and it was also held by the top court that there shall be no stay on the proceedings before the Election Commission of India.

ALSO READ | Party symbol: Delhi High Court reserves order on Uddhav plea

“Therefore, the Election Commission of India is free to proceed with the adjudication of the dispute pending before it,” the order said. “It is needless to state that the Election Commission of India will proceed in accordance with the procedure followed by the Commission while adjudicating a petition under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968,” it said further adding no further Orders are required to be passed in his appeal.

On October 8, the EC directed both Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to restrain from using the same name or symbol till the official recognition is finally decided.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Uddhav Thackeray Election Commission
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp