Delhi Social Welfare Minister asks officials to publicise govt’s welfare schemes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Friday directed the officials of his department to raise awareness about the social welfare schemes among the people of the national capital. Anand, while reviewing the progress of the works, asked the officials to prepare a new plan to ensure the successful implementation of the schemes for the benefit of citizens and work towards removing all the bottlenecks in the implementation of schemes of the department.

A statement released by the Delhi government said, “The Minister also said that the Delhi government is working in the interest of the public with full honesty and hard work. The officials were also told that no laxity in the implementation of the departmental schemes will be tolerated by the government,” it said.

“Anand said that various mediums, including advertisements, should be used to create awareness regarding the schemes. Apart from this, more schemes should be planned by the department to reach out to more residents of the city,” it stated.

“The meeting was attended by senior officers of the department, including the secretary and director of the department, and Kumar Anand said that the benefits of old age and other pension schemes should reach a maximum number of people, and he directed the officials to issue the pension on time,” the statement further read. Recently, the Delhi government said its planning to construct dedicated toilets for transgenders in the city.

Anand told the Daily that the initiative will improve the quality of life of transgenders as the government is determined to facilitate this section in society. “We are working to form a policy under which the existing and under construction public toilets will have a third block despite the male and female, which will be dedicated for the transgenders and disabled people,” the Minister had said.

Reacting to the development, a transgender said that this is very necessary for our community as this was an injustice to us that the toilets were made only for the two genders. “Usually no one objects while using ladies' toilets but if we get a separate block it will be a great recognition for us. There is a need for these toilets for our community as we are also a part of the society and people should acknowledge this fact,” he said.

