Home Cities Delhi

Fill vacancies of teachers, medics in jails: Delhi High Court to govt

The High Court has asked the city government to fill up the vacant posts of teachers, counsellors as well as medical and paramedical staff in the jails in the capital within six months.

Published: 17th December 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court has asked the city government to fill up the vacant posts of teachers, counsellors as well as medical and paramedical staff in the jails in the capital within six months.

The court disposed of a public interest litigation matter filed by lawyer Amit Sahni to fill up the vacancies while noting that the authorities have initiated the process and would certainly conclude it within the six-month period.

The court noted that according to a status report filed by the Delhi government, 48 teachers and 23 technical teachers have been deputed by the Department of Education for training and imparting technical education to the prison inmates and applications have been invited for 40 posts of counsellors.

For medical and paramedical staff as well, steps have been taken to fill up the posts, it added. “The State is directed to ensure that the appointments (of teachers and counsellors) are made positively within a period of six months from today.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court teachers vacancies
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp