Home Cities Delhi

Mehrauli murder case: Poonawala rescinds permission to counsel to move bail application

Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved erroneously.

Published: 17th December 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

ShraddhaWalkarmurderaccusedAaftab

Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, on Saturday rescinded the permission to his counsel to move his bail plea in a court here.

Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved erroneously.

"Let me have a word with the accused through video-conferencing at 11.30 am," the judge said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaftab Amin Poonawala Shraddha Walkar Murder
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp