Mehrauli murder case: Poonawala rescinds permission to counsel to move bail application
Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved erroneously.
NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, on Saturday rescinded the permission to his counsel to move his bail plea in a court here.
"Let me have a word with the accused through video-conferencing at 11.30 am," the judge said.