Speed up sewer projects: Delhi Jal Board VC to officials

Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday directed the officials to resolve the complaints of the people related to water and sewer on priority and to speed up the work of the sewer project.

Published: 17th December 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Saurabh Bhardwaj

Jal Board Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj

By Express News Service

The statement released by the DJB said, “In the meeting chaired by  Bhardwaj, the MLAs from different constituencies raised the issue of complaints they receive from people in connection to water bills. Taking cognizance of the matter, Bhardwaj sought answers from the concerned authorities.”

The officials told Bhardwaj that in many places, meter readers in private companies are negligent when meter reading. DJB VC also issued notices to the officials against such private companies and directed them to take strict action against them.

“Another key issue that was discussed in the meeting was the water action plan for summer 2023; the MLAs expressed the possibility of an increase in the demand for water in the coming season. The DJB VC then directed the officials to take necessary steps to improve and augment the water supply. The officers were instructed to prepare an action plan as per the increasing demand for water,” it said.

“The final point discussed was the work of the sewer network. Bhardwaj directed to issue notices to the companies involved in the sewer line project whose work is progressing slowly and who have not been able to complete the work within the stipulated time,” it said.

“Expressing strong displeasure over the slow pace of project works, Bhardwaj directed to complete the works related to laying of sewer lines within the stipulated time and also warned that the tenders of the companies which do not complete the project on time will be cancelled and strict legal action will be taken against them,” the statement added.

