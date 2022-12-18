Home Cities Delhi

Father throws 2-year-old from first-floor terrace after spat with wife

According to the police, a 30-year-old man, following a spat with his wife, allegedly threw his minor son from the terrace of their house under the influence of alcohol and then jumped off it.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A family feud resulted in a grave incident where a 2-year-old child was flung from the terrace by his father, who later himself jumped off from there as well. The incident was reported in Kalkaji area on Friday night, police said.

According to the police, a 30-year-old man, following a spat with his wife, allegedly threw his minor son from the first-floor terrace of their house under the influence of alcohol and then jumped off it.

Both sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, the police said. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered, it added.

“On Friday, information was received at Kalkaji Police Station that one person had jumped from the roof of his house after throwing the child from the terrace. The staff immediately rushed to the spot and found one injured/accused Man Singh (30) at Sarvodaya Camp, Kalkaji, who had allegedly jumped down from the terrace of the 1st floor after throwing down his minor son,” said DCP South East Esha Pandey.

Pandey added, “On local inquiry, it was revealed that the house where the incident took place belonged to the grandmother of his wife Pooja and she had already taken the injured boy to Holy Family Hospital. The accused was immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The child and accused Man Singh are under treatment.” Pandey further said that the mother has alleged that she is not on good terms with her husband and was living with her grandmother with her two kids for the past some days.

“Her husband had come there at around 6-7pm and had a fight with her under the influence of liquor,” she said.

