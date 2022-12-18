Home Cities Delhi

L-G Saxena clears appointment of MCD officers

Ever since taking over as the L-G, Saxena has been pitching for efficiency in MCD and had instructed officials to fill up vacant posts at the earliest.

Published: 18th December 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  LT Governor VK Saxena has approved the appointment of several officers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

These appointments have been done after selection through a “duly laid down procedure” through open advertisements, shortlisting by a selection committee on the basis of weightage provided to prefixed criteria and interviews, they said.

“The L-G has approved the appointment of three additional deputy commissioners/joint assessor and collector, and 19 administrative officers/assistant assessor and collectors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD),” a senior Raj Niwas official said. Ever since taking over as the L-G, Saxena has been pitching for efficiency in MCD and had instructed officials to fill up vacant posts at the earliest, he said.

“Appointed on deputation from other government services and departments like CSS, IRS, NDMC, CAG, CGST & CE, and Income Tax Deptt. etc., these officers will help the understaffed Corporation to a large extent, in the better discharge of its administrative, revenue generation, valuation and collection functions,” the official said. The first meeting of the 250-member municipal House is slated to be held on January 6.AAP won 134 wards in the recently-concluded MCD polls and ended BJP’s 15-year rule. The BJP won 104 wards, while Congress could only win nine.

SAXENA PITCHED FOR EFFICIENCY IN MCD

These appointments have been done after selection through a “duly laid down procedure” through open advertisements, shortlisting by a selection committee on the basis of weightage provided to prefixed criteria and interviews, the officials said. Ever since taking over as the L-G, Saxena has been pitching for efficiency in MCD and had instructed officials to fill up vacant posts at the earliest, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena appointment MCD Officers
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp