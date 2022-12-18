Home Cities Delhi

Old vehicles can now be used as school taxis

Govt revokes amendment which stopped old cars to ferry children

Published: 18th December 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation purpose

Image for representation purpose

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After six years of running, the Delhi government will scrap the amendment it made in the school cab policy where old vehicles were no longer allowed to be used to ferry children to and from school. The transport department officials said that they are currently working to reintroduce the option of registering old vehicles as school taxis, albeit with a small number of riders.

Officials said that by fulfilling certain requirements, such as installing speed governors, and roof carriers to carry bags, private cars, that are not older than 1-5 years and are CNG-run, can be registered as commercial ones and used to ferry the students.

The draft of the new scheme, prepared by the transport department, has been sent to the law department for legal vetting. Following vetting, a cabinet note would be prepared for approval by the city government and then sent to the L-G for final approval before issuing a gazette notification.

Officials said that the move will address the shortage of commercial vehicles used as school cabs. At present, around 35,000 school taxis are working in Delhi to transport children. However, the number of vehicles registered in the school cab category is about 9,000, sources said.

Sources said that the amendment to the school cab policy fueled the shortage of school cabs. The school cab policy was formulated in 2007, which enabled private cars that were less than 15 years old to be registered as school taxis. However, in 2015, the government prohibited the registration of school taxis.

An additional criterion was introduced in 2017, stating that only new cars can be registered in this category. According to the policy, the speed governors of school cabs are set at 40 kmph, but the new vehicles on the market come with company-fitted speed governors at 60–80 kmph.

“It made it difficult for the drivers to register their cabs because exceeding the 40 kmph speed limit resulted in hefty fines,” a senior official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government transport department school taxis
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp