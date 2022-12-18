Qutub row: Court adjourns order on review plea to Dec 24

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Saturday adjourned the order on a review plea to its earlier direction dismissing an intervention application seeking the restoration of Hindu and Jain deities in an alleged temple complex inside the Qutub Minar compound. The intervention application was dismissed by the court on September 20. “Be listed for order or clarification, if any, on December 24. Interim order to continue in the meantime,” Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar said.

The matter was adjourned after the judge had to reach another court for official purposes in the northeast district during the post-lunch session.

The applicant said he was a necessary party to the appeal as he was an heir of the erstwhile ruler of the ‘United Province of Agra’ and the owner of land parcels in several cities in and around Delhi, including the Qutub Minar complex.

NEW DELHI: A court on Saturday adjourned the order on a review plea to its earlier direction dismissing an intervention application seeking the restoration of Hindu and Jain deities in an alleged temple complex inside the Qutub Minar compound. The intervention application was dismissed by the court on September 20. “Be listed for order or clarification, if any, on December 24. Interim order to continue in the meantime,” Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar said. The matter was adjourned after the judge had to reach another court for official purposes in the northeast district during the post-lunch session. The applicant said he was a necessary party to the appeal as he was an heir of the erstwhile ruler of the ‘United Province of Agra’ and the owner of land parcels in several cities in and around Delhi, including the Qutub Minar complex.