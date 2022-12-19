Home Cities Delhi

Relief in sight at IGI Airport as drain work in final phase

“Once completed, these water bodies will have the total storage capacity of 1.22 lakh CuM of water that will prevent the rain water from flooding onto the streets,” a senior official informed.

Published: 19th December 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Travellers bound to the IGI Airport and the residents of the Dwarka sub-city can expect relief from flooding and waterlogging during the monsoon. The Delhi Development Authority is working on a major drainage project to channelise the rain and storm water discharge from the IGI Airport to Najafgarh drain, officials said on Sunday.

The project is underway and will be completed by May next year, they added. Besides, the authority is also creating 5 water bodies in the Dwarka region that will be used for storing the overflowing rain water during the monsoons.

“Once completed, these water bodies will have the total storage capacity of 1.22 lakh CuM of water that will prevent the rainwater from flooding onto the streets,” a senior official informed.The authority officials said that the project was stuck for the last two years due to pending permissions for tree translocation from the environment department of the Delhi Government. L-G VK Saxena intervened in the matter and the work on the project commenced on November 20, they added.

An inspection of the site was undertaken by Saxena on Sunday where he directed the officials to enhance the manpower and other resources to complete the drainage work at the earliest, officials said. This project will also ensure hassle-free movement of delegates and dignitaries visiting the national capital during the monsoon months for the G-20 Summit next year, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp