Relief in sight at IGI Airport as drain work in final phase

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Travellers bound to the IGI Airport and the residents of the Dwarka sub-city can expect relief from flooding and waterlogging during the monsoon. The Delhi Development Authority is working on a major drainage project to channelise the rain and storm water discharge from the IGI Airport to Najafgarh drain, officials said on Sunday.

The project is underway and will be completed by May next year, they added. Besides, the authority is also creating 5 water bodies in the Dwarka region that will be used for storing the overflowing rain water during the monsoons.

“Once completed, these water bodies will have the total storage capacity of 1.22 lakh CuM of water that will prevent the rainwater from flooding onto the streets,” a senior official informed.The authority officials said that the project was stuck for the last two years due to pending permissions for tree translocation from the environment department of the Delhi Government. L-G VK Saxena intervened in the matter and the work on the project commenced on November 20, they added.

An inspection of the site was undertaken by Saxena on Sunday where he directed the officials to enhance the manpower and other resources to complete the drainage work at the earliest, officials said. This project will also ensure hassle-free movement of delegates and dignitaries visiting the national capital during the monsoon months for the G-20 Summit next year, they added.

