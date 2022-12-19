Home Cities Delhi

Speeding car hits three kids standing on footpath in Delhi

The children were taken to the hospital where two of them, aged four and 10, were declared out of danger while the third one, a six-year-old, is under observation.

Published: 19th December 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three children aged between four and 10 years were injured after a speeding car rammed into them in the city’s Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place near Lilawati School at around 9am when a 30-year-old man lost control of the vehicle and hit the children who were standing on the footpath. The children were taken to the hospital where two of them, aged four and 10, were declared out of danger while the third one, a six-year-old, is under observation, police officials said. 

The accused, Gajender, who was driving a Maruti Brezza car, was caught by the passersby and handed over to the police. They also beat up the accused for negligent driving. According to the police, the onlookers rushed to help the children. The car was seized by the police later.

As per a passerby, the car stopped after crashing into the footpath and hitting the kids. He added that there were two occupants in the car who tried to run away, but the car’s tyre burst and the vehicle suddenly stopped. The local residents locked the two in a room and handed them over to the police.

One of the onlookers, who could be seen in the CCTV video rushing to help, said that someone was learning how to drive, and the car had made three rounds of the area. He claimed that the driver was drunk, and didn’t stop even after some people warned them that there is a school in the area. Moments after the incident, family members of the victims along with the area residents gathered near the accident spot, demanding strict action against the errant driver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp