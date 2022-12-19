Speeding car hits three kids standing on footpath in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three children aged between four and 10 years were injured after a speeding car rammed into them in the city’s Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place near Lilawati School at around 9am when a 30-year-old man lost control of the vehicle and hit the children who were standing on the footpath. The children were taken to the hospital where two of them, aged four and 10, were declared out of danger while the third one, a six-year-old, is under observation, police officials said.

The accused, Gajender, who was driving a Maruti Brezza car, was caught by the passersby and handed over to the police. They also beat up the accused for negligent driving. According to the police, the onlookers rushed to help the children. The car was seized by the police later.

As per a passerby, the car stopped after crashing into the footpath and hitting the kids. He added that there were two occupants in the car who tried to run away, but the car’s tyre burst and the vehicle suddenly stopped. The local residents locked the two in a room and handed them over to the police.

One of the onlookers, who could be seen in the CCTV video rushing to help, said that someone was learning how to drive, and the car had made three rounds of the area. He claimed that the driver was drunk, and didn’t stop even after some people warned them that there is a school in the area. Moments after the incident, family members of the victims along with the area residents gathered near the accident spot, demanding strict action against the errant driver.

