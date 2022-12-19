Home Cities Delhi

Unattended bag found in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

A digital lock, which is used to lock containers, was found near the bag on the roadside, but there were no explosives inside, they said.

Published: 19th December 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An unattended bag was found near a hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Monday following which, a bomb disposal squad team was rushed to the spot, officials said.

A digital lock, which is used to lock containers, was found near the bag on the roadside, but there were no explosives inside, they said.

A call was received at 9.04 am about an unattended bag lying on the road near Radisson Blu Hotel in Pashchim Vihar, an officer said.

