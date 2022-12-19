Unattended bag found in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An unattended bag was found near a hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Monday following which, a bomb disposal squad team was rushed to the spot, officials said.

A digital lock, which is used to lock containers, was found near the bag on the roadside, but there were no explosives inside, they said.

A call was received at 9.04 am about an unattended bag lying on the road near Radisson Blu Hotel in Pashchim Vihar, an officer said.

Delhi Police received information about a suspicious object found in Paschim Vihar. An objected that seems to be a WiFi router or digital lock found. Bomb Detection Team is on the spot: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/sqMcEdtWOO — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

NEW DELHI: An unattended bag was found near a hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Monday following which, a bomb disposal squad team was rushed to the spot, officials said. A digital lock, which is used to lock containers, was found near the bag on the roadside, but there were no explosives inside, they said. A call was received at 9.04 am about an unattended bag lying on the road near Radisson Blu Hotel in Pashchim Vihar, an officer said. Delhi Police received information about a suspicious object found in Paschim Vihar. An objected that seems to be a WiFi router or digital lock found. Bomb Detection Team is on the spot: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/sqMcEdtWOO — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022