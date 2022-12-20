15-year-old girl married off, subjected to domestic abuse, DCW issues notice to cops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old Delhi girl, belonging to a minority community, was married and assaulted by her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district after which she reported the matter to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

The DCW has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the girl’s allegation that she was married off and subjected to domestic abuse. In a statement, the panel said it received a complaint from the girl, who said she was married off in February at the age of 15 in Badaun, UP.

She also informed the DCW that she got pregnant and her in-laws tried to abort the foetus, but were unsuccessful. “She has alleged that her husband and in-laws often beat her up. She alleged that her husband even hit her with a hot tava, electric wire and screw driver and threw her out from her matrimonial house and thereafter, she came to Delhi to her parental home where she is presently residing,” the statement said. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought a copy of the FIR, along with the details of the arrests made in the matter.

