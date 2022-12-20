Home Cities Delhi

15-year-old girl married off, subjected to domestic abuse, DCW issues notice to cops

The DCW has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the girl’s allegation that she was married off and subjected to domestic abuse.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 15-year-old Delhi girl, belonging to a minority community, was married and assaulted by her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district after which she reported the matter to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). 

The DCW has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the girl’s allegation that she was married off and subjected to domestic abuse. In a statement, the panel said it received a complaint from the girl, who said she was married off in February at the age of 15 in Badaun, UP.

She also informed the DCW that she got pregnant and her in-laws tried to abort the foetus, but were unsuccessful. “She has alleged that her husband and in-laws often beat her up. She alleged that her husband even hit her with a hot tava, electric wire and screw driver and threw her out from her matrimonial house and thereafter, she came to Delhi to her parental home where she is presently residing,” the statement said. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought a copy of the FIR, along with the details of the arrests made in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child marriage Delhi Commission for Women
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp