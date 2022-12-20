AQI severe, ban on vehicle movement may come back

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi- NCR may again expect a ban on vehicular movement and on activities related to construction and demolition (C&D). The Commission for Air Quality Management called an emergency meeting on Monday after the city’s air pollution level deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category.

The CAQM said that restrictions under stages III and IV of the Graded Response Action Plan may be enforced if the AQI continues to remain in the ‘severe’ zone. According to the air quality bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 410.

“As per the dynamic model and weather/meteorological forecast provided by IITM and IMD, this sudden spike in the overall AQI of Delhi is temporary and it is expected to improve and remain in the ‘very poor’ category from tomorrow onwards,” it said.

“Since the forecast does not predict any deterioration of AQI, the GRAP Sub-Committee unanimously decided not to invoke restrictions under Stage-III. However, the Sub-Committee is keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and will review it, if required, even tomorrow for further decisions depending upon the air quality,” the central pollution watchdog said.

The restrictions under GRAP Stage IV focus on vehicle restrictions, including the entry of commercial trucks into Delhi, diesel commercial vehicles for intra-Delhi movements, non-BS VI passenger vans, and light motor vehicles (LMVs) in the national capital.

Meanwhile, under GRAP III, the restrictions are largely imposed on activities that emit dust, including C&D activities (except essential projects such as railways, metros, airports, and national security or defence-related projects of national importance), brick kilns, hot mix plants, stone crushers, and mining, among others.

