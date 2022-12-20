Home Cities Delhi

Culture colossal

The closing ceremony of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of Japan-India Diplomatic Relations was replete with performances and equestrian sports from both countries

Published: 20th December 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Japanese mounted toxophilites (three from left) prior to the Yabusame showcase;

By Express News Service

More than 800 spectators including those from the Japanese expat community and Indian citizens made their way to Delhi’s Army Polo and Riding Club Ground on Sunday to witness equestrian sports at its best along with a fusion of culture as the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan drew to a close.

While fifteen members of the Japan-based Ogasawara-ryu performed Yabusame—an 800-year-old traditional mounted archery—soldiers from the 61st Cavalry Regiment of the Indian Army and the President’s Bodyguard showcased the phenomenal homegrown practice of tent-pegging.

Another showcase featured Kathak exponents dancing to the tunes of Taiko, a Japanese traditional percussion instrument. Noteworthy names present at the event were Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, who addressed the audience in Hindi; actor Randeep Hooda; filmmaker Rahul Mittra; Lt General Rajinder Dewan, Quartermaster General of the Indian Army, and others. 

