Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC junks PIL against affixing deities’ pics on walls to curb public urination

The court stated that the plea is a ‘sheer abuse of the process of law’ and is fit case to be ‘crushed at the threshold itself.’ 

Published: 20th December 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking prohibition of affixing photographs of religious deities on walls to prevent public urination, spitting and littering which leads to ‘hurting religious sentiments’ of the public, stating the plea is a ‘sheer abuse of the process of law’ and is fit case to be ‘crushed at the threshold itself.’ 

“It is certainly not the duty of a constitutional court to regulate and monitor the movement of each citizen to see whether one indulges in public urination, spitting and littering,” A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Subramonium Prasad said in the order, adding that the petitioner’s concerns would be better addressed by civic bodies and not by the court.

Noting the importance of PIL, order said persons belonging to the downtrodden section of our society, who have found it difficult to access justice through judicial forums and seek redressal of their issues, have benefitted from the doctrine of Public Interest Litigation.

It further observed that It is now being noticed that there has been an increase in the abuse of the doctrine of PILs  and multiple frivolous PILs are being filed by citizens in order to gain publicity, fame and popularity. “However, being cognizant of the fact the Petitioner-in-person is a young practising advocate, we refrain from imposing any costs upon the Petitioner,” the order said. In his plea, the petitioner contended that such use of sacred images of religious deities on walls is in violation of Article 25 of the Constitution of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Interest Litigation
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp