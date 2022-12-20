Delhi HC junks PIL against affixing deities’ pics on walls to curb public urination

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking prohibition of affixing photographs of religious deities on walls to prevent public urination, spitting and littering which leads to ‘hurting religious sentiments’ of the public, stating the plea is a ‘sheer abuse of the process of law’ and is fit case to be ‘crushed at the threshold itself.’

“It is certainly not the duty of a constitutional court to regulate and monitor the movement of each citizen to see whether one indulges in public urination, spitting and littering,” A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Subramonium Prasad said in the order, adding that the petitioner’s concerns would be better addressed by civic bodies and not by the court.

Noting the importance of PIL, order said persons belonging to the downtrodden section of our society, who have found it difficult to access justice through judicial forums and seek redressal of their issues, have benefitted from the doctrine of Public Interest Litigation.

It further observed that It is now being noticed that there has been an increase in the abuse of the doctrine of PILs and multiple frivolous PILs are being filed by citizens in order to gain publicity, fame and popularity. “However, being cognizant of the fact the Petitioner-in-person is a young practising advocate, we refrain from imposing any costs upon the Petitioner,” the order said. In his plea, the petitioner contended that such use of sacred images of religious deities on walls is in violation of Article 25 of the Constitution of India.

