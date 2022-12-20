Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political ads

The Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or booked on account of "non-conforming advertisements".

Published: 20th December 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), acting on a 2016 directive from a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, had notified that Rs 97.14 crore (Rs 97,14,69,137) had been spent or booked on account of "non-conforming advertisements", they said.

"Of this, while payments amounting to over Rs 42.26 crore had already been released by the DIP, Rs 54.87 crore for advertisements published were still pending disbursal," a source said.

Acting on the directive, the DIP had in 2017 directed the AAP to pay over Rs 42.26 crore to the state exchequer immediately and directly pay the pending amount of Rs 54.87 crore to the advertising agencies or publications concerned within 30 days, they said.

"However, even after the lapse of five years and eight months, the AAP has not complied with the DIP order. This is serious as public money, despite a specific order, has not been deposited by the party to the state exchequer. Such defiance of a legitimate order by a registered political party is not only contemptuous of the judiciary, but also does not augur well for the health of good governance," the source added.

In 2015, the Supreme Court postulated guidelines to regulate government advertising and eliminate unproductive expenditures. Following this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting formed the three-member Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) in 2016.

The CCRGA investigated advertisements published by the DIP and issued an order in September 2016, identifying those which were in "stark violation of the guidelines" set by the apex court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena Aam Aadmi Party AAP leaders political advertisements Delhi LG
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp