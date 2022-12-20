Home Cities Delhi

Dengue tally crosses 4K mark in Delhi; five fatalities reported so far

All deaths were recorded between September and November when the disease is considered to be at its peak, showed the report shared by MCD.

Published: 20th December 2022 08:03 AM

The team found that mosquitoes infected with dengue virus showed greater sensitivity to heat.

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The MCD on Monday said five deaths occurred due to Dengue this year so far including three minor girls. All deaths were recorded between September and November when the disease is considered to be at its peak, showed the report shared by the civic body.

According to the official data, a 7-year-old from Vijay Enclave died on October 6 at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, while a 17-year-old girl from Kair Village died on October 17 at Venkateshwara Hospital. Another 17-year-old from Punjabi Bagh area succumbed to the disease on October 25 at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital.

The other two patients --- 39-year-old male from Mukherjee Nagar expired in Fortis hospital on September 9 and a 36-year-old female from Maujpur died at Lok Nayak hospital on September 9. The total death toll is less compared to last year, however, it is more than the combined deaths that happened in 2020 and 2019.

In 2021, 23 people died while the figure for 2020 and 2019 was one and two, respectively. Ten deaths each were reported in 2016 and 2017, and four in 2018. Meanwhile, the infection tally of the vector-borne disease reached 4,114 this year so far, according to the report. The tally stood at 3,857 till December 9, and 257 more cases were recorded since then till December 16. The national capital has also recorded 251 cases of malaria and 45 cases of chikungunya this year.

Comments

