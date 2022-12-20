Home Cities Delhi

High court rejects PIL on Tihar’s overcrowding  

Allowing the petitioner to withdraw his plea, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said, “Do your homework and then file a fresh petition.”

Published: 20th December 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Public Interest Litigation against overcrowding of prisoners in Tihar jail has been withdrawn after the high court refused to entertain it and told the petitioner to come up with a better plea. Allowing the petitioner to withdraw his plea, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said, “Do your homework and then file a fresh petition.”

The court said that even though the counsel is very vigilant, they need a better petition. The petition was moved by NGO- Nyaya Foundation in form of a public interest litigation (PIL) stating that the number of prisoners in the jail had exceeded the actual capacity of each cell and there is a huge increment in the total population of inmates in the complex.

The plea said that the fundamental rights of the inmates as per Article 21 of the Constitution of India, wherein a peaceful and dignified lifestyle of an individual is covered, is being violated by unnecessary overcrowding. The plea said the office of Director General of Prisons has stated that Tihar Jail has a capacity to house 5,200 inmates, but 13,183 prisoners are lodged in its facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tihar jail
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp