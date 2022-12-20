Man accused of assaulting girl with pliers held in UP  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a minor girl with a plier in northeast Delhi during a failed burglary bid, an official said. The accused, identified as Arpit Jain, was nabbed from Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh). Sharing details, DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kr Sain said an incident regarding assault on a minor girl on December 14.

The girl alleged that while she was alone at home and about to leave for tuition classes, she noticed a person hiding near the door of another room. When she raised an alarm, the person choked her mouth, hit her on the hands and head with a plier lying nearby, and fled from the spot.

“After scanning multiple CCTV footage, the police team managed to figure out the image of a suspected person. He was identified and his location was traced to Eastern UP,” the DCP said. A police team was immediately dispatched and with the help of Uttar Pradesh police, a raid was conducted and the accused was nabbed.

On interrogation, he revealed that he arrived in Delhi 3-4 months back and had been working in a jeans-pants factory. On the day of the incident, he entered the house of a victim for burglary but was noticed by the girl who started shouting. To save himself, he hit her and fled.

