Home Cities Delhi

Man accused of assaulting girl with pliers held in UP  

Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a minor girl with a plier in northeast Delhi during a failed burglary bid, an official said.

Published: 20th December 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a minor girl with a plier in northeast Delhi during a failed burglary bid, an official said. The accused, identified as Arpit Jain, was nabbed from Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh). Sharing details, DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kr Sain said an incident regarding assault on a minor girl on December 14.

The girl alleged that while she was alone at home and about to leave for tuition classes, she noticed a person hiding near the door of another room. When she raised an alarm, the person choked her mouth, hit her on the hands and head with a plier lying nearby, and fled from the spot. 

“After scanning multiple CCTV footage, the police team managed to figure out the image of a suspected person.  He was identified and his location was traced to Eastern UP,” the DCP said. A police team was immediately dispatched and with the help of Uttar Pradesh police, a raid was conducted and the accused was nabbed.

On interrogation, he revealed that he arrived in Delhi 3-4 months back and had been working in a jeans-pants factory. On the day of the incident, he entered the house of a victim for burglary but was noticed by the girl who started shouting. To save himself,  he hit her and fled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp