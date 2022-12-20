Home Cities Delhi

Tea-seller poses as top cop, dupes 50 people using fake social media IDs

Vikas came to Delhi and worked at a hotel in front of a civil service coaching Institute and came in contact with many civil services aspirants, which made him change his identity.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:57 AM

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 30-year-old man, who used to sell tea outside a civil services coaching institute in the city, was arrested for allegedly posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and duping more than 50 people. 

The accused, identified as Vikas Gautam alias Vikash Yadav, received education till Class 8 however, he used to say that he completed graduation in engineering from 2015 batch of IIT Kanpur. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra K Singh said a case of cheating was lodged based on a complaint of a female doctor working at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Delhi. “The complainant alleged that a person using fake ID with the name of IPS Vikas Yadav on social media became friends with her and asked her to deposit Rs 25,000 saying that he needed money for treatment of her mother who is suffering from a life threatening disease,” the senior official said. 

The police traced his call records and social media portals and tracked him in Gwalior.Raids were conducted and the accused was apprehended.

20k followers on Insta
Gautam had nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram. “IPS Vikash Yadav - Government official - IPS 2021 (UP Cadre) Assistant Superintendent of Police” read the bio with a profile picture in which he was seen standing beside a Madhya Pradesh registered police vehicle having a red beacon on top of it.

Desire to be a civil servant
After completing an ITI (Welder Trade) course in 2010, Gautam joined BHEL (Bhopal) through a contractor.

He then worked at various hotels in Gwalior, MP and then in Municipal Corporation of Gwalior on contract basis from August, 2017 to January, 2019. He then came to Delhi and worked at a hotel in Mukherjee Nagar in front of Drishti Institute and came in contact with many civil services aspirants. A senior official said that he got possessed by the IAS/IPS aspirants taking coaching from prominent institutes which made him change his identity.

