Congress rolls out online registration portal to make yatra a success in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To smoothen the registration process for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress Delhi State president, Anil Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday launched a website and helpline number. Anyone interested in joining the Yatra, can register themselves at bhartahodoyatradelhi.in, or can give a missed call on 9625777907 – released by the party. The registration window will be open till 12 pm on December 23.

भारत जोड़ो यात्रा से जुड़ने के लिए 'हम चलेंगे, हम जुड़ेंगे' अभियान का हिस्सा बनें।



आप हमें 9625777907 पर मिस कॉल दें या WhatsApp पर 'Hi' टाइप करें।



यात्रा e-pass के लिए https://t.co/ZKn0DlKkIO पर रजिस्टर करें तथा, e-Pass डाउनलोड करें! pic.twitter.com/KJYWeWQjxu — Anil Chaudhary (@Ch_AnilKumarINC) December 20, 2022

According to a Delhi Congress leader, around twenty-five thousand party workers have been registered for the Bharat Jodo Yatra for its Delhi leg. Choudhary, speaking after the launch, appealed to all citizens, Resident Welfare Associations, social organisations, schools, and government and non-government officers to join the yatra.

"We will broadcast Rahul Gandhi's message on the radio and also distribute pamphlets at houses," said Choudhary.

Other senior party leaders Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, J P Aggarwal and Arvinder Singh Lovely were also present during the launch of the website and helpline. “Doctors, advocates, NGOs, social organisations and resident welfare associations will join Rahul Gandhi against the trends of the politics of hatred, inflation, unemployment and other problems,” said Subhash Chopra while addressing the media.

The Bharat Jodo yatra will enter Delhi at 6 am on December 24 at the Badarpur border. After entering the capital through the Badarpur border, the yatra will be headed to Mathura road and take a halt at Jairam Chowk, Ashram. Following this, the yatra will conclude at the Red Fort before passing through Nizamuddin, India Gate and ITO. The party will also facilitate bus services for the party workers and volunteers who are willing to join the yatra said a senior leader.

