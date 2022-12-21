Delhi: Drug nexus in Dwarka busted, five held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of five men, including 4 Nigerian nationals, in separate operations, the Delhi Police has busted two gangs that were involved in supplying drugs in the city’s Dwarka and trans Yamuna area.

Sharing details, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police were constantly monitoring the hotspots of drug traffickers in Delhi, especially the Dwarka area. “The team mounted human as well as technical surveillance in the area and started identifying the targets,” the official said.

In a month-long operation, 3 Nigerian nationals, identified as Chiwetal Okeke, Henry Chinedu and Josphe Paul, involved in drug trafficking were nabbed with 359 grams of fine quality heroin from Dwarka Mor area. “With their arrest, a significant blow has been made in the supply chain of these traffickers,” Yadav stated.

In the second operation, the police were informed that one person namely Ebube and his companion Vaibhav Mahajan, who are involved in the supply of contraband MDMA would come near the main Mother Dairy Road, near Nehru complex to supply MDMA.

The police team laid a trap where the drug supplier Ebube along with Vaibhav Mahajan was caught red-handed. Nineteen grams MDMA was seized from their possession The Special CP said the seizure has made a significant dent in the network of drug suppliers.

