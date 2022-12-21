Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Health ministry meet today amid rising Covid cases in China, US

In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants,

covid-19 vaccination

For representational purposes

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A spurt in Covid cases in the United States, China, Brazil, and South Korea has prompted the health ministry to review the situation in India. 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet top officials on Wednesday to discuss the evolving international situation even as instructions were given to all the states and Union Territories on Tuesday to strengthen the genome sequencing process of positive samples and to keep track of newer variants. 

In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures.

He highlighted that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of testing, tracking, treating, vaccination and adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the coronavirus and is having around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis. But the cases worldwide show a weekly count of around 35 lakh.

Comments(1)

  • tauro
    Meeting and testing is fine but what is important is to bring back the mask in all public places . Restricting crowds is important. With elections coming up
    10 hours ago reply
