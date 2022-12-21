Delhi: Health ministry meet today amid rising Covid cases in China, US

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A spurt in Covid cases in the United States, China, Brazil, and South Korea has prompted the health ministry to review the situation in India.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet top officials on Wednesday to discuss the evolving international situation even as instructions were given to all the states and Union Territories on Tuesday to strengthen the genome sequencing process of positive samples and to keep track of newer variants.

In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures.

He highlighted that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of testing, tracking, treating, vaccination and adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the coronavirus and is having around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis. But the cases worldwide show a weekly count of around 35 lakh.

