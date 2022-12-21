Delhi Riots: Compensation complaints transferred to High Court

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around thousands of compensation claim applications have been transferred to the Delhi High Court by the North East Delhi Riots Commission (NEDRC) for further process, said a senior official of the Commission.

“The Commission has been currently inspecting around 1,700 claim applications and that will be processed from our end very soon,” added the officer.

The officer further added that earlier we are getting new applications for compensation in large numbers, however now the number of new applications has decreased to a few.

Apart from the individual complaints, we also received complaints from the District Magistrate, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Transport Corporation and others.

In August, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had given the approval for the appointment of 40 assessors and was directed to give the pending cases within three months.

“After the appointment of the new assessors, the work has been running swiftly by the commission and we will soon clear out all the pending claims as per the LG’s directions,” added an official. The commission was set up by the Delhi HC to assess the loss or damage to property caused during the North East Delhi riots that occurred in February 2020.

The government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those killed in the violence; Rs 5 lakh if a minor was killed. The compensation for seriously injured was Rs 2 lakh each and for those with minor injuries Rs 20,000 and Rs 3 lakh for children who lost their parents. Communal clashes rocked the streets of north-east Delhi killing 53 people and injuring hundreds on February 20 in 2020. Two-thirds of the crowd were shot.

