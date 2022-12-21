Home Cities Delhi

Fake cancer drugs: Delhi court deny bail to youth

The court was dealing with the bail plea of a BTech graduate who was accused of supplying capsule shells, to main accused Dr Pabitra Pradhan.

Published: 21st December 2022 09:12 AM

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Refusing to grant bail to a youth accused of supplying fake cancer drugs, a Delhi court observed that the menace of spurious life-saving medicines cannot be considered to be less grave than murder or even to the extent of terrorism.

“...Supplying spurious medicines is increasing day by day only for gaining money and playing with the health of patients with graver medical difficulty like cancer etc,” Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said.

The court was dealing with the bail plea of a BTech graduate who was accused of supplying capsule shells, to the main accused Dr Pabitra Pradhan. His counsel argued that the accused bought the capsule shells after having purchased the same under legal invoices, submitting that most of the offences alleged against him are Magistrate triable.

As per the cops, Pradhan with his associates indulged in selling and supplying spurious life-saving medicines to patients suffering from cancer, across the country. HC also observed that the accused was selling capsule shells of a company based in Bangladesh which is prohibited in India and pointed out his intention and knowledge of being a part of a larger conspiracy.

