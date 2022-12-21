Home Cities Delhi

Over 500 cheated in the name of customs duty in Delhi  

After a few days, the complainant received a call that Peterson had arrived at the Mumbai airport and in the name of customs duty and other charges, the accused duped her of more than Rs 19 lakh .

Published: 21st December 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Notorious gang of international fraudsters with Delhi cops

Notorious gang of international fraudsters with Delhi cops

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 500 people were duped by a notorious gang of international fraudsters on the pretext of sending them expensive offshore gifts or money, the police said.

According to the police, five accused persons, including three foreign nationals, who were running the said syndicate were arrested. They were identified as Isaac Chukwuma Okorie, Ofosu, Sai Matthew (all three African nationals) and Kamal Kumar and Lalrimawii.

A senior Delhi Police official said the complaint was lodged by a woman doctor stating that one Mark Peterson had approached her on Instagram in June and he represented himself as an American Airlines pilot, presently residing in London. They became friends in July and he told her that he is coming to India for a tour.

After a few days, the complainant received a call that Peterson had arrived at the Mumbai airport and in the name of customs duty and other charges, the accused duped her of more than Rs 19 lakh. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections and began the probe by first obtaining bank details of beneficiary accounts in which the complainant had transferred the money.

“It revealed that a large number of transactions were being done in the said bank accounts. Further, it was revealed that the money credited in these accounts was transferred to other bank accounts or withdrawn through ATMs immediately,” DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said. 

The accused had opened various accounts under the name of different people to circulate the money and during further investigation, the police found that the accused had cheated a large number of people with the same modus operandi. One of the suspects was traced and apprehended by the police from the Tilak Nagar area.

At his instance, accused Chukwuma Okorie, Ofosu, Matthew and Lalrimawii were also apprehended. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to befriend people through different social media platforms and later duped them of paying duty charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
customs duty
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp