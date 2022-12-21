Home Cities Delhi

Thieves strike Defence Colony twice in three days in Delhi  

Three days later on December 14, they once again struck the same house, however, this time the owner was vigilant and immediately raised an alarm.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two thieves, including one juvenile, allegedly committed burglary twice within a span of three days at a posh locality of south Delhi. According to the police, one of the accused, who is a juvenile, has been apprehended while his associate is still at large.

The complainant, who resides in the Defence colony in south Delhi, stated that the first time, the thieves stole one iPad, mobile phone, antique coins, and other electrical goods along with Rs 12,000 cash on the night of December 10 and 11.

Three days later on December 14, they once again struck the same house, however, this time the owner was vigilant and immediately raised an alarm. The thieves fled away but stole another mobile phone. Seeing repeated theft in the same house of Defence Colony, a police team was constituted which inspected the place of occurrence and CCTV footage was collected.

“The analysis of CCTV was done minutely. Several dossiers were checked. Informers were deputed. CCTV footage was shared with informers,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said, adding that the juvenile was apprehended from the Garhi area. He confessed to his involvement in the robbery and disclosed that he committed the crime with one of his associates. The official said the stolen things were recovered from the juvenile’s possession. The co-accused is absconding.

