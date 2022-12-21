Two-million-gallon capacity water recycling plant to come up at Bawana

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Tuesday announced to set up of a 2-MGD (million gallons per day) water recycling plant in Bawana under its plan to provide a 24x7 water supply in the city. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia approved the Delhi Jal Board’s project for the construction of the recycling plant at Bawana WTP. The total cost of this project is around Rs 10.3 crore.

The Deputy CM said that a 2 MGD capacity recycling plant will be constructed in Bawana to recycle the water coming out of the existing 20 MGD WTP. The 20 MGD WTP at Bawana was constructed in 2000 and was commissioned in 2015 after the launch of the Carrier Lined Channel.

Presently there is no recycling plant for this WTP, due to which a lot of water wastage is incurred. To prevent this, the Kejriwal government has planned to construct the plant. The treatment process at the plant will be as per predetermined DJB norms.

Sisodia said that the provision of water allocation in Delhi is still done on the basis of old rules, compared to which, the population of the city has increased significantly. “In such a situation, the Delhi government is working with a plan of action and a system to ensure that every citizen can be provided drinking water 24 hours a day in their homes. Owing to the rising population, arrangements for future requirements are being made as well,” he said.

ALSO READ | Speed up sewer projects: Delhi Jal Board VC to officials

He added that the Delhi government is working on a war footing to increase the water supply. “Along with this, the Delhi government is also working in a phased manner to upgrade the sewerage system in the capital, lay sewer lines in different areas and provide door-to-door sewer connections. Decentralised sewage treatment plants (D-STPs) are being built by the Delhi government in various unauthorised colonies and rural areas to ensure that contaminated water does not flow into the Yamuna river,” he said.

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Tuesday announced to set up of a 2-MGD (million gallons per day) water recycling plant in Bawana under its plan to provide a 24x7 water supply in the city. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia approved the Delhi Jal Board’s project for the construction of the recycling plant at Bawana WTP. The total cost of this project is around Rs 10.3 crore. The Deputy CM said that a 2 MGD capacity recycling plant will be constructed in Bawana to recycle the water coming out of the existing 20 MGD WTP. The 20 MGD WTP at Bawana was constructed in 2000 and was commissioned in 2015 after the launch of the Carrier Lined Channel. Presently there is no recycling plant for this WTP, due to which a lot of water wastage is incurred. To prevent this, the Kejriwal government has planned to construct the plant. The treatment process at the plant will be as per predetermined DJB norms. Sisodia said that the provision of water allocation in Delhi is still done on the basis of old rules, compared to which, the population of the city has increased significantly. “In such a situation, the Delhi government is working with a plan of action and a system to ensure that every citizen can be provided drinking water 24 hours a day in their homes. Owing to the rising population, arrangements for future requirements are being made as well,” he said. ALSO READ | Speed up sewer projects: Delhi Jal Board VC to officials He added that the Delhi government is working on a war footing to increase the water supply. “Along with this, the Delhi government is also working in a phased manner to upgrade the sewerage system in the capital, lay sewer lines in different areas and provide door-to-door sewer connections. Decentralised sewage treatment plants (D-STPs) are being built by the Delhi government in various unauthorised colonies and rural areas to ensure that contaminated water does not flow into the Yamuna river,” he said.