Home Cities Delhi

US-based outfit to felicitate secondary school toppers in Delhi

The initiative will highlight the power of education as a catalyst of change to address the issues of imbalances in the societal framework,” said a senior member of the association. 

Published: 21st December 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Youth Welfare Association, DYWA

Delhi Youth Welfare Association (Photo | Facwbook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To recognise and honour the highest scorers in senior secondary and higher secondary schools, the Delhi Youth Welfare Association (DYWA) will host the 32nd annual convention of the American Federation of Muslims of India Origin (AFMI) on December 31 and January 1. 

The convention will take place at the Civic Center in Delhi. The event will be attended by more than 200 students and their family members, along with AFMI delegates from the United States and prominent educationalists from India. 

The DYWA is known for its work to uplift underprivileged children in Old Delhi. In this process, the associations have taken many intuitive in the old Delhi area including its Hazrat Shah Waliullah Public Library.

“The coming together of AFMI and DYWA for a common cause is a collaboration of shared passion and values toward education. The initiative will highlight the power of education as a catalyst of change to address the issues of imbalances in the societal framework,” said a senior member of the association. 

The association has invited prominent public figures, officials and educationists to this convention. According to an organiser, students will be honoured with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals and Scholarship money for their achievements. AFMI is a philanthropic charity formed in 1989 which strives to improve lives of underprivileged Indian Muslim minorities through education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Youth Welfare Association AFMI
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp