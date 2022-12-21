US-based outfit to felicitate secondary school toppers in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To recognise and honour the highest scorers in senior secondary and higher secondary schools, the Delhi Youth Welfare Association (DYWA) will host the 32nd annual convention of the American Federation of Muslims of India Origin (AFMI) on December 31 and January 1.

The convention will take place at the Civic Center in Delhi. The event will be attended by more than 200 students and their family members, along with AFMI delegates from the United States and prominent educationalists from India.

The DYWA is known for its work to uplift underprivileged children in Old Delhi. In this process, the associations have taken many intuitive in the old Delhi area including its Hazrat Shah Waliullah Public Library.

“The coming together of AFMI and DYWA for a common cause is a collaboration of shared passion and values toward education. The initiative will highlight the power of education as a catalyst of change to address the issues of imbalances in the societal framework,” said a senior member of the association.

The association has invited prominent public figures, officials and educationists to this convention. According to an organiser, students will be honoured with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals and Scholarship money for their achievements. AFMI is a philanthropic charity formed in 1989 which strives to improve lives of underprivileged Indian Muslim minorities through education.

