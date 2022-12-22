Home Cities Delhi

2020 riots: Delhi High Court to hear Sharjeel’s bail plea on Jan 9

The court, which had earlier reserved a verdict on the bail plea by United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in the same case, also permitted his senior counsel to make additional legal submissions. 

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will hear on January 9 the bail plea by JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 riots. A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar deferred the hearing after Imam’s counsel sought an adjournment in the matter and directed the special public prosecutor to file a soft copy of the charge sheet in the case in the meantime.

Sharjeel Imam

The court, which had earlier reserved a verdict on the bail plea by United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in the same case, also permitted his senior counsel to make certain additional legal submissions. 

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Saifi, argued that the power of a constitutional court to grant bail was not circumscribed by provisions of the UAPA and the court has to see if there have been violations of the fundamental rights of the accused under Part III of the Constitution.

“In all cases, whether UAPA or not... what is that a court looks into even in a murder case-- Is there prima facie material against you. In that sense, actually, UAPA does not say anything that is new,” she added.  John further emphasised that Saifi was in custody for almost three years and the trial was unlikely to conclude in the foreseeable future.

“My client has suffered about three years of custody... The charge sheet in FIR 59/2020 has 495 witnesses, 33 protected witnesses, and 63 investigating officers. Three supplementary charge sheets have been filed. In which reasonable world will this trial end in the foreseeable future with 15 accused?” John asked.  

Imam, Saifi and several others, including Umar Khalid, have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Sharjeel Imam 2020 Delhi riots
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp