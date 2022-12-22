Delhi: 500 artists to perform at Kartavya Path on January 26 for Republic Day celebrations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This year, 500 dancers selected through a national competition held at state levels, will perform at Kartavyapath on January 26 during the Republic Day celebrations.

The ministry of culture shortlisted 980 artists from states and union territories for the two-day grand finale — Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav — which concluded in the national capital on Tuesday. The initiative was introduced last year by the culture and defence jointly.

“500 dancers have been selected to perform at a grand cultural show during the Republic Day 2023 on the theme of ‘Nari Shakti’,” said officials. The dancers, during their competition, performed acts highlighting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat during the finale.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, union culture minister G Kishan Reddy, ministers of state for culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi and minister of state for Defence Ajay Bhatt were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the function, Birla said that the dance performances reflected not only the immense diversity of Indian culture but also its vibrant colours and richness. He added that Vande Bharatam sends a strong message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Unity in Diversity to the world.

While congratulating the performers, Lekhi said that this festival has been successful in taking forward the Indian culture across. Bhatt said that it is a matter of pride for the country that for the first time we have secured the presidency of G20 and that rejuvenation is taking place in all areas.

"For this purpose, a creative team of renowned choreographers, composers, writers and creative designers have been engaged to conceptualise a seamless cultural show," stated the ministry.

