Delhi cop nab main accused of 'Gaddibaaj gang' 

After looking at the CCTV footage of the crime scene, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated. One of the accused was identified and later nabbed.

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of the kingpin, Delhi Police has busted the ‘Gaddibaaj gang’ that was looting jewellery from gullible women. The gang used to befool women by showing currency bundles with one original currency note on the top and plain papers beneath it.  

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said on December 10 that information regarding cheating of gold ornaments through hypnotism was reported at Palam Village Police Station.
The woman said that she was going to her daughter’s place and on the way, one woman and two men approached her. The woman handed over a bundle and took all of her gold ornaments.

After looking at the CCTV footage of the crime scene, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated. One of the accused was identified and later nabbed. During interrogation, the accused revealed their modus operandi of the crime. The gang operated in a group of 3-4 people.

One of the gang members used to approach the target on the pretext of asking for directions to the Railway Station or Bus Stop.  At the same time, the other gang members also approached the victim.

